Bozeman Health offers free fall prevention courses for seniors

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Health is offering free fall prevention courses, Stepping On, for older adults for a second year.

The leading cause of injury in Gallatin County for adults over the age of 65 is ground-level falls. A simple change can help prevent falls.

The Stepping On course meets weekly for seven weeks to help improve confidence, reduce falls, and reduce the fear of falling. The course focuses on daily strength and balance exercises and discussions on home hazards, medications, and vision.

The injury prevention programs at Bozeman Health are led by Allision Hugus, RN. This pasts fall, Hugus and colleagues facilitated two Stepping On workshops at Bozeman Health Hillcrest Senior Living Aspen Pointe and Bozeman Senior Center. During the fall course, Muriel Mikkelson of Bozeman Senior Center made significant improvements in her balance through her weekly exercises.

Registration for the 2023 winter course at the Bozeman Senior Center opens in January. Those interested in signing up can contact the Bozeman Senior Center at BHTraumaProgram@bozemanhealth.org.