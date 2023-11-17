Bozeman Health gives tour of new Spine and Joint Institute

A home away from home is how Chief Nursing Officer Kiera Pattison and Program Director Eric Mathis describe the new Spine and Joint institute at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

Pattison says there are 450 total joint surgeries and around 200 to 300 spine surgeries a year in Bozeman.

“And that number is growing,” said Pattison.

So, the Spine and Joint Institute really needed its own unit—and it’s finally ready to be shown off.

The new institute includes 18 spacious rooms for patients.

“Down the hallways, we have markers for every milestone, every ten feet, to show patients how far they’ve come in their recovery,” said Pattison.

Throughout the facility, you can see scenic Montana artwork, window views of the Bridgers, and murals of MSU football.

This $9.6 million institute offers state-of-the-art equipment to get patients back on their feet one step at a time.

“Being able to see patients come through our unit, walk through the hallways, hit their milestones, it makes it all worth it,” said Pattison.

Bozeman Health is expecting its first patients on Nov. 28.

“I’m excited for the first patients to see the floor, recover, and get these people back to what they love to do the most in this community,” said Mathis.