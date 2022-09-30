Bozeman Health ends purchase agreement for Hope House

Bozeman Health announced the termination of their purchase agreement for Hope House and the surrounding mental health campus on Friday.

Bozeman Health reported experiencing barriers that were not in the best interest of their health system.

The Spanish Peaks Plaza building on North 19th in Bozeman will now serve as a location to offer crisis receiving services. Despite the Psychiatric Emergency Services unit being fully operational, the demand for crisis services remains high.

Bozeman Health is advocating for a crisis care specialist to return to the community. Gallatin County recently sought applications for specialty crisis services. Connections Health Solutions was the only reported responder.

Connections is a widely recognized national leader in crisis care and they operate two of the largest crisis facilities in the country. They currently serve as the mobile crisis service provider for Gallatin County in partnership with Community Health Partners.

According to the release from Bozeman Health, they are deeply appreciative of their many community partners for expanding access to mental health care in Gallatin County.