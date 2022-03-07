Bozeman gathers to play bingo and raise funds for Denton Fire Relief

BOZEMAN - Dozens gathered Wednesday night at the American Legion in Downtown Bozeman for some rounds of bingo, with all proceeds going towards the Denton Fire Relief Fund.

“It's what we do in Bozeman, there is a lot of collaboration and partnerships and support each other's efforts,” says Rick Gale, member of the American Legion.

The goal of the fund is to rebuild homes and replace what was lost in the fire. Organizers of the event say they were able to raise $2,100 Wednesday night.

“After what they've been through I just feel that if win only cards I can give it right back to them because it was such a tragedy and they've been through a lot,” says Keith Nelsen, Bingo night participant.

Members of the Legion invite the community back for bingo night Wednesday, March 9, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

