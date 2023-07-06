Bozeman Gallatin's Quinn Clark to continue family football legacy at Nebraska

BOZEMAN — From the Treasure State to the Big Ten, Bozeman Gallatin wide receiver Quinn Clark recently announced he’ll be heading to the University of Nebraska in 2024 to continue his academic and athletic career.

The Raptors senior-to-be made his commitment to the Cornhuskers on June 27 via social media.

“(Nebraska) ended up offering me halfway through camp," Clark said. "And so, right after the camp, we got an official visit set up. And so that was really where I was like, 'These guys kind of want me, right?' And so we went on an official visit obviously, and I just loved it, and I’ve liked that school my whole life, so it was kind of hard to pass up.”

His whole life, Clark has had a connection to the Big Red since he the moment he was born.

Clark is the son to Ken Clark, the late, great running back who tore up the field in the late 1980s at Nebraska.

Ken Clark's most famous game came against Oklahoma State in 1988, when he outgained eventual Heisman trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders 256 yards to 189, leading the Cornhuskers to a 63-42 win.

“It’s a big reason why I committed there," said Quinn Clark, whose father passed away in 2013 at the age of 46. "I want to continue a legacy there. I’ve been playing football my whole life, and he set that in my mind.”

Clark's connection to the school goes beyond just his father, as most of his family have attended the university and still live in the state.

“It feels great to go to the school my dad went to, and my whole family has basically gone to that school, so it feels great to carry on the legacy of our family there," he said. "And it’s going to be good, I think it’s going to fuel me to be the best I can be there.”

Nebraska football is widely considered one of the blue bloods of college football, and Ken Clark was a part of the dynasty years that went down in history in Lincoln.

Under new leadership this season in new head coach Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers are hoping to return to that dominance. Rhule is implementing a culture that Clark has bought into.

“I like that he’s already been there for such a short time, and he’s already built such a strong family there," Clark said. "I can buy into that, and that’s what I love about football, just the family aspect, so I’m really excited for that.”

When it came to making his decision, his support system is what he really leaned on during the recruiting process.

“My grandma gave me some great advice that I ended up taking," Clark recalled. "She was like, 'I don’t know why you won’t commit right now, you love the school. Why don’t you just take it and be a kid the rest of the summer.' That was big, I was like, yeah, you’re right.”

A summer spent preparing for his final season at Gallatin, putting the team above himself with the goal of bringing the first-ever state championship home for the Raptors.

“More importantly, I’m excited for this season, you know," Clark said. "That’s the first thing ahead of me, and you know, I just want to go win a state championship, go hit some of my goals, you know. Hang out with my guys a little bit more.”

It’s not every day a player from Montana gets recruited on a level like Clark.

It is a testament to his skill and his drive; he’s leaving a legacy at Gallatin for younger players to look up to and continue.

“The underclassmen, helping them develop, I think that’s going to be helpful for them, so they can see where I’m going, what I’ve been doing and help them dream and complete their dreams, I guess," Clark explained.

He’s got a whole career in front of him, and he’s going to put in the work every day to improve and become his best self on and off the field.

A notion he knows his dad would tell him today.

"He’d definitely be proud, but he’d say, 'Don’t let that go to your head, keep working,'" Clark said with a smile.

Clark and the Raptors start their season at Helena Capital on Aug. 25.

