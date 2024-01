BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin dominated Bozeman High 63-34 for in the first girls basketball crosstown showdown of the season between the teams.

Sophomore Jada Davis had 20 points in the win, while fellow sophomore Makayla Coleman notched 11. Senior Karsen Breeding added 10 in the win.

This is the first crosstown win for first-year head coach Taylor Cummings of Gallatin. The teams will rematch Feb. 8 at Bozeman High.

For full highlights of this matchup, click the video reel above.