Bozeman Gallatin defeats Bozeman High in a thrilling 12-7 crosstown softball victory

BOZEMAN — Gallatin High came out on top against Bozeman High by a 12-7 score Wednesday in a crosstown softball battle. Originally supposed to be played on Tuesday, this game was postponed a day later due to the weather yet again.

It was the Hawks on the board first, thanks to an RBI single that brought in Tailyn Black with the first run of the game.

It was the bottom of the third inning when the Raptors got hot. After a couple errors from the Hawks, Gallatin was suddenly back into it with the game tied 4-4. The Raptors carried the momentum into the fifth, scoring six total runs.

Gallatin led the rest of the way, and clinched the win in the top of the seventh. The Raptors hope the crosstown win can be the key piece in swinging their season in the right direction.

