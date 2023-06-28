Bozeman firework stand owner responds to recent firework ban

Bozeman Police Department says they’re hoping people will follow the recent firework ban in town, but firework stands owners say they don’t think that’s likely.

“I do think there’s going to be fireworks in the City of Bozeman, and I don’t believe law enforcement will be able to enforce the laws they’re implementing,” Justin Cowell with Crazy Peak Fireworks said.

Cowell has been selling fireworks in the Bozeman area since 2016.

He showed me a popular firework in his stand called “The Rebellion”, which he says…

“I think is gonna be appropriately named,” Cowell said. “When you take something away from somebody and you have prohibition on fireworks, the patriots are going to celebrate more.”

As of June 2, the City of Bozeman banned the sale and discharge of fireworks in city limits.

Cowell’s stands are set up outside of town and he’s not expecting to see any negative effect on his sales.

“Since the ban has happened, several people in communities that also have bans like Missoula and Billings, say their firework sales have been increased in years following the ban,” Cowell said.

With sales expected to increase, what happens to those who decide to light off fireworks in town?

Bozeman Chief of Police Andy Knight says the ordinance passed on May 2 states that anyone found to be selling or discharging fireworks will have their fireworks confiscated and will be subject to a misdemeanor.

“And if we need to write tickets, we will do that,” Knight said.

Folks violating the ban are subject to a $500 dollar fine.

Knight says it’s going to be a busy holiday weekend and he hopes folks will be patient as they try to be patient with them as well.

“Our main goal is education,” Knight said. “We realize that in the first year that it’s going to be really difficult for people to abide by.”

But even so, Cowell hopes folks will celebrate safely.

“We’re blessed with a green year and I encourage everyone to light fireworks safely and legally," Cowell said.