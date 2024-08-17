Bozeman Fire Department to host inaugural Citizen's Fire Academy

BOZEMAN — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a firefighter? Well, now’s your chance to find out, with Bozeman Fire’s Citizen Fire Academy.

"Bozeman Fire is really excited to introduce to everyone our inaugural Citizens Fire Academy. We’re going to put on two classes this fall," says Bozeman Fire Captain Josh Charle.

He says the academy will offer hands-on experience with two five-week sessions offered through August and October.

Firefighter Adam Broden says, “It’s kind of just an opportunity for the general public, anybody who wants to sign up, to come and see what we do and get an in-depth look at kind of our day-to-day tasks and responsibilities.”

Captain Charles says trained subject matter experts will teach citizens topics like, “Wearing our personal protection equipment, and how that allows us to do our job safely along with extrication equipment, hoisting ladders, dragging hoses, all that sort of stuff.”

Broden tells me that the pandemic put a wrench in a lot of community involvement, and the fire department hopes the academy will reconnect fire teams with the local community.

"But now that all that is over, we’re working our way back into the public eye and trying to be more involved in the community," he says.

And for Broden, “It’s the best job in the world. It’s a good opportunity to help people, anybody who needs it. And I like how broad our job requirements are.”

If you’re interested to know what it takes to be a firefighter, there’s still space available.

Visit the Bozeman Fire Department website to sign up.