Bozeman Fire Department connects with community while promoting school zone safety

BOZEMAN — Both kids and parents are getting back into the swing of things as hundreds went back to school this week.

And the Bozeman Fire Department wanted to be there to not only greet people but remind them to slow down in school zones now that school is back in session.

Firefighters were outside of several of the schools Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in heavy traffic areas.

They initially thought they were there to greet and caution motorists for safety reasons, but it ended up being a great way to connect to the growing community.

“The goal was to get people to slow down in the school zones, but we’ve really seen a lot of other benefits to being out here. The interaction with the community’s been awesome," said Bozeman Fire Deputy Chief Mike Maltaverne. "I would say probably two-thirds to three-fourths of the cars wave and roll their windows and thank us for being here, so it’s very good positive feedback for us, and it just proves that being out here this week was a good call."

School officials agree it was a good call, and all agree it might need to be a yearly event.