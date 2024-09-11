Bozeman Fire Chief reflects on 9/11

BOZEMAN — The U.S. is remembering the victims and heroes of 9/11, 23 years after terror attacks on the nation left nearly 3,000 dead on Sept. 11, 2001.

Ceremonies are taking place at the tragic sites of the attacks, including in New York City, from the Pentagon, and at the site of a plane crash in Pennsylvania.

Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo appears on Montana This Morning to share how that day is remembered by firefighters and how you can join in Bozeman's ceremony.