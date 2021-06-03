Bozeman family donates millions to bring specialty pediatric services to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — When a child needs special medical services, the last thing a parent wants to think about is driving hundreds of miles for them to get it.

“Bozeman Health’s collaboration with Seattle Children’s will bring pediatric subspecialty providers who will live in the Bozeman area. They will see patients at Deaconess Hospital and also serve in outreach functions in southwest Montana if not throughout the state,” said John Hill, CEO of Bozeman Health.

For kids who need specialty care, they’ll soon have it right here in Bozeman.

“If we really want to have the strongest community possible, it’s going to take people investing in it,” said donor Tim Sheehy.

And that’s exactly what this man and his wife did—the partnership to provide the pediatric services was made possible by Tim and Carmen Sheehy.

“The community’s helped make us successful, so we’re reinvesting that into the community,” explained Sheehy.

Through a $4 million donation from the couple, Bozeman Health will be able to provide specialty pediatric services ranging from surgeries to behavioral health.

Having four kids themselves, the Sheehys say they are glad they’re able to invest, especially since they started their business from the ground up.

“We were hoping we’d have enough money just to support our family and a handful of employees, and obviously through a lot of hard work and through an amazing team, we were able to be far more successful than that,” said Sheehy.

The expanded services could be offered either in the current hospital facility or an expanded part of the facility still located on the hospital’s campus.

Some of the services you can see as early as October, but a lot of the services will be integrated in phases.