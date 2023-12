BOZEMAN — On Saturday, Bozeman girls basketball hosted Kalispell Flathead and Bozeman Gallatin hosted Kalispell Glacier.

The Bravettes beat the Hawks fell 40-34 while Gallatin won 61-56 over the Wolfpack.

Glacier's Reese Ramey led all scorers with 23. Gallatin's Karsen Breeding had 21 to the led the team, and Jada Davis added 20.

For full highlights from both games, see the video reel above.