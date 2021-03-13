Bozeman educators receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BOZEMAN — Hundreds of teachers and staff with the Bozeman School District are one step closer to fighting against COVID-19 - as day two of the vaccination clinic wrapped up Friday at the Willson Building.

Between Thursday and Friday, about 400 Bozeman educators were given their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and will take their second dose in a few weeks.

Educators are not yet eligible through the state’s distribution plan but were able to receive doses today through a federal program by President Biden to provide all teachers with at least their first dose by the end of March.

Spirits were high, and there were a lot of smiling faces - of course under their masks.

“It’s just been such a roller-coaster this past year, and it’s been something that I’ve been looking forward to because I get to be in the classroom everyday with kids and I see how much it has affected them and just wearing a mask you don’t get to see half of their personality almost, and so it’s just exciting to move forward,” said Kelsie White, a student-teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School.

Vaccine distribution for both days was provided by Osco Pharmacies.

