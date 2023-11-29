Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center submits master plan for future development

Parking at Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center can be a pain—but a plan to expand may be the solution.

Kallie Kujawa, chief operating officer for Bozeman Health, says the city required the hospital to submit a new master plan; the last one is from 2006.

"So the city requires us to send that to them to show them what a potential, future building state could look like on this campus," said Kujawa.

Looking at the master plan, you can see that development is separated into phases. The first one contains ideas to improve employee parking and bring the lot into compliance with city code.

"Yes, we’re doing this to comply with what the city wants, but really why we do this is to set a vision so that we can ensure ongoing access of essential healthcare services," said Kujawa.

Future phases include expanding emergency care and adding a parking garage, as the needs of the community continue to grow.

According to Kujawa, "We do an annual community health needs assessment to see what services the community feels like they need. Then we look at the volumes of patients we’re seeing and decide where best to invest."

City planning meetings for this project are set to begin in 2024.