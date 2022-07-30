Bozeman community celebrates new Pickleball Court at Bogert Park

BOZEMAN — A project seven years in the making became a reality on Thursday.

Bozeman city leaders cut the ribbon at the new Bogert Pickleball Courts, this is the city’s first public court. The courts at Bogert Park are home to seven courts, where folks from beginners to advanced players are able to have their own dedicated courts.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS

“This sport has become large enough and actually has been and we’re a little behind the eight ball but we got it done,” says Bozeman Parks and Recreation Director, Mitch Overton.

Many from the pickleball community celebrated the grand opening as a way for the public to come together and enjoy this fast-growing sport in the community.

“The explosion has really started in Bozeman and I think we're really going to see it take off from here,” says Bozeman resident Andy Blixt.

The sense of community has grown for those who play pickleball and is now in a central location.

“We have made some wonderful friends that we probably would've never met otherwise and pickleball as the one thing we have in common,” says Jan Blixt.

The courts are open to the public seven days a week from 8 am to 9 pm.

