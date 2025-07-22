Bozeman Commission to evaluate urban camping ordinance's effectiveness

BOZEMAN — In recent months, residents of Bozeman have likely noticed a significant decline in urban camping around the city, a change largely attributed to the implementation of Ordinance 2172.

This ordinance replaces Ordinance 2147 and was prompted by the 2024 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Johnson v. Grants Pass, which upheld the authority of cities to enforce anti-camping laws.

According to Benjamin Bailey, Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Bozeman, “It issued misdemeanor penalties for noncompliance to prohibited camping and also provided for a temporary permit-based system to coordinate our resources and our local nonprofits to assist folks with finding housing options.”

Passed in October 2024, Ordinance 2172 was designed with the long-term goal of eventually eliminating its permit program entirely.

This evening, the Bozeman City Commission will evaluate how effectively the ordinance has both regulated urban camping and supported residents experiencing homelessness over the past year.

“What’s planned for the meeting is really the success story we’ve had with the resources we’ve allocated to this,” added Bailey. The Commission will also consider whether to sunset the permitting program this October.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 PM on July 22nd at Bozeman City Hall.