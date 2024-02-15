Bozeman city manager, city commission at odds over terms of his resignation

BOZEMAN — Embattled Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich has offered to resign on the condition that he receive a full severance package, according to the Bozeman City Commission.

A City of Bozeman press release states, “At this time, the City Commission is not inclined to accept resignation with full severance.”

In a special meeting Monday night, commissioners gave Mihelich a Feb. 14 deadline to respond to a call for his resignation that was approved in a unanimous vote.

The City Commission also adopted a motion to direct the City Attorney’s office to draft an ethics complaint. According to the release, the ethics complaint is expected to be presented for consideration at the March 5 City Commission meeting.

The release said more information about the City’s ethics process can be found in the Bozeman Municipal Code at this link.