Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bozeman city leaders select school board trustee as next city commissioner

On Tuesday night, Bozeman city leaders picked School Board Trustee Douglas Fischer to Fill I-Ho Pomeroy’s seat on the City Commission.
Douglas Fisher .jpg
Posted at 9:29 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 13:27:05-05

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday night, Bozeman city leaders picked Douglas Fischer to Fill I-Ho Pomeroy’s seat on the City Commission.

Fischer took his oath of office Tuesday night after the city commission heard from 19 applicants out of the 20 that applied to the position.

Fischer won in a 4-0 vote; he is currently finishing his third term as a Bozeman School Board Trustee, which ends in 2024.

Fischer said he planned on resigning Wednesday from the school board.

Bozeman residents voiced their support for the applicants; however, there was some frustration from some residents about the process being an appointment. State law requires the commission to fill a vacancy.

Fischer’s first official meeting will be next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader