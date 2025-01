BOZEMAN — After nearly six hours of debate, the Bozeman City Commission passed a new affordable housing ordinance Tuesday night.

At the meeting, some residents expressed concern about how the new ordinance might affect neighborhood character, including building density and building heights.

Commissioners voted 3-1 with Commissioner Jen Madgic being absent to preliminarily pass the ordinance.

This new ordinance would replace the current one that was passed two years ago.