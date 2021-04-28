Bozeman City Commissioners file for municipal election

BOZEMAN — Late last week, a handful of familiar faces filed with Montana Commissioner of Political Practices and announced they’re running for seats on the Bozeman City Commission.

Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy filed for a 4-year commission seat last Friday.

She says in her 7 years serving as a commissioner, Bozeman’s growth and the affordable housing crisis has been the number one issue for her, and it will continue to be a focus if she’s re-elected in November.

“Growth is inevitable,” said Pomeroy.

“So as a city commissioner, people mention about the well-planned city. But we try to keep Bozeman’s character and how we can grow together. So it will be tough but we have to do that.”

Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who was appointed last fall after Mayor Chris Mehl resigned, says she’s running for the two-year term left vacated by former Commissioner Michael Wallner.

Magic says her background in planning and passion for public service make her an ideal candidate for the job.

“It just suits me. I like being part of a team. I like working on challenges. Trying to problem solve and work with a variety of people. It feeds my soul and I think suits my personality,” said Madgic.

Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham says he knows how to get things done and build bridges with partners in the community.

Cunningham says he’s ready to take his commitment to public service to a leadership level… and is running for Mayor this fall.

“I’ve been able to work on specific projects that quite frankly would not have been done without my direct intervention,” said Cunningham.

“So I can safely say that over 300 affordable housing units have either been preserved or have been created that would have not been created without my direct intervention. So it’s that type of project focus that I want to continue and I want the Bozeman City Commission to continue to work on.”

