Bozeman City Commissioner Wallner resigns

BOZEMAN — Bozeman City Commissioner Michael Wallner resigned Friday morning, according to a press release from the City of Bozeman.

Wallner’s resignation went into effect on Friday morning, Mar. 12, 2021.

According to the press release, Wallner resigned saying:

“Dear Bozeman City Commissioners and City Manager Mihelich,

It is with a grateful heart that I hereby notify you that today I am resigning from my position on the City Commission of the City of Bozeman, Montana.

As you and I have discussed, it has been a great honor to serve with you and my fellow Bozeman City Commissioners. While my resignation may seem abrupt to some, my family, colleagues, and close friends know that it is something I have been contemplating the past several months.

The amount of time, energy and effort required to meet my own high-standards in all the roles in my life require me to make this change. In short, I’m simply spread too thin. While I will miss this important role in public service, my family and my career deserve to be given my best efforts.

I am concerned that my resignation may send an unintentional message to others in our community who may aspire to public service on the Bozeman City Commission. I strongly encourage my fellow citizens to continue to find ways to serve our community, including as an elected official. For my part, I was active in public service prior to my being elected on the City Commission. Now, I intend to remain active in public service as a private citizen.

As always, thank you for your kindness, friendship, and understanding.

Very respectfully,

Michael Wallner”

Wallner was sworn in January 2020 after winning his election in 2019. The term is set to expire in January 2024.

According to the City of Bozeman, the Commission will begin the process to replace Commissioner Wallner, although the exact dates have not been determined.