Bozeman City Commission to discuss impacts of new state legislation

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday evening, the Bozeman City Commission will hold a work session to address how bills recently passed by the state legislature may affect city operations.

According to a post-session report, more than 1,700 bills were introduced this session, and 884 were passed by the legislature.

Bills that could potentially impact city operations involve property taxes, zoning requirements, and building codes.

Economic Development Specialist, Jesse DiTommaso, says they'll be looking at" “First and foremost, will it impact an existing operation, secondarily, will it affect an adopted city plan, and third, is there any way it can benefit an existing program. And we'll also talk about the effort that we put in to defeat certain bills that might have had an impact on the city throughout the session."

The 69th Montana Legislative Recap will occur on Tuesday at 6 PM in Bozeman City Hall.