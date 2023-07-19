Bozeman city commission rejects asking voters to approve $102 million Community Center

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday night, the Bozeman City Commission voted to not put ballot questions regarding the $102 million dollar, 3-in-1 Community Center, on the November ballot. The Commission voted 4-0 against the resolution, many of them said tax confusion from the recent assessments and fatigue would be a turn-off for voters.

The resolution would have asked voters will be asked to cover the $99 million construction costs of the total $102 million dollar facility. The Bozeman Public Library Foundation has committed $3 million to offset the total cost.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Mayor Andrus raised concerns about the timing of the property tax assessment estimates and the confusion and burden that placing these tax questions on voters. Deputy Mayor Cunningham and Commissioner Coburn also raised the same concerns regarding the timing of the city asking voters to approve the project.

The commission asked city staff what the effect would have on delaying the project. City staff said the $3 million dollar pledge could be lost if nothing happens before next May, saying the foundation that committed the money is sunsetting in May, The city would also need to create a new memorandum of understanding with the Bozeman School District which owns the $4.5 million property.

Some of the commissioners floated the idea of putting this up to a vote in the May special election. Bozeman City Attorney said before they can put this on the May election, the city would need to check if it would qualify for that after the State Legislature condensed when items can be put on ballots to the June primary or the November general.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.