Bozeman City Commission discusses tenants right to counsel program at Tuesday meeting

BOZEMAN — At Tuesday night’s Bozeman City Commission meeting, the hot topic of discussion was money, as the commission grappled with balancing budget requests and residents continued to voice concerns over affordable housing.

The commission gathered to discuss the 2026 annual operating budget. And aside from talks of operating costs, many residents showed up to hear about housing, and how the budget could help them.

Discussion focused largely on where unallocated funds would go, with about $500,000 available for Commission Priority funding, which is typically used to fund nonprofits.

Specifically, during public comment, Bozeman’s Tenants United advocated for funding a tenant's right to counsel program.

During a meeting in May, the commissioners and city manager had indicated support for funding such a program, which would give public representation in matters where tenants typically had to represent themselves.

Other organizations like HRDC, Family Promise, and Haven stepped forward as well, emphasizing the need for greater housing allocations.

After over three hours, the commission decided to postpone further conversation of such allocations until tax evaluations are confirmed in August.

With all commissioners voting in favor, the 2026 annual operating budget was approved with amendments.