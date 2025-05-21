Bozeman City Commission denies six-story boutique hotel proposal

BOZEMAN — In a significant decision on Tuesday evening, the Bozeman City Commission voted 3-1 to deny an application for the construction of a six-story boutique hotel on Mendenhall. The proposal faced scrutiny after deviations from standard building regulations compelled its referral for public review.

The application included a plan for a 4-foot awning that would encroach 30 feet into the 35-foot setback zone adjacent to Bozeman Creek. Developers argued that the awning would enhance public space opportunities next to the creek, improving the current condition of a parking lot that serves as the area's open space.

However, public comments raised concerns about the necessity of maintaining established setbacks, particularly in light of potential flood risks and the preservation of green space. Additionally, nearby businesses expressed worries regarding off-site parking agreements, drawing further scrutiny to the hotel's impact on local traffic and parking availability.

Following over two hours of deliberation, the commission ultimately decided against the project, citing community concerns and the importance of adhering to zoning regulations.

