Bozeman City Commission appoints Emma Bode to fill Christopher Coburn's seat

BOZEMAN — Bozeman city leaders appointed Emma Bode on Tuesday to serve on the City Commission. Bode was picked from a pool of 11 applicants to replace Commissioner Chris Coburn, who vacated his seat in May after announcing his resignation earlier this year.

More than 250 public comments were made by dozens of Bozeman residents. Most who spoke at the meeting urged city leaders to pick a commissioner that made housing a priority.

Bode will serve the remainder of Coburn's term which ends in December 2025.