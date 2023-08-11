Bozeman business owners feel relief as Griffin Drive reopens

Many business owners in Bozeman are relieved to hear that Griffin Drive reopens to traffic today.

The owner of Bridger Market on North 7th happens to have a perfect view of the construction. He told us he thought surely this would be the year they went out of business.

Their sales went down by almost 90 percent during the construction of the new 7th and Griffin intersection.

The Montana Department of Transportation says the work is not completely finished.

For the safety of the public and workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.