Bozeman Bucks to build indoor practice facility after approval from Bozeman City Commission

Baseball is a sign of the summer, and as the crowds fill the stands at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds the Bozeman Bucks play under the shadow of the Bridgers.

During the off-season, it is less picturesque when the Bozeman Bucks have trouble finding a spot to practice, but that will soon change after a city commission decision.

“Going out for an at-bat you look up and you have the big flag out there and the mountains in the background—it’s just a cool atmosphere,” says Bozeman Bucks Pitcher/ Shortstop Keegan Toresdahl.

Toresdahl and a couple of teammates spend the last days of summer practicing outside, but those days don’t last long.

“The biggest thing is practicing in the winter,” says Toresdhal.

Which is why the Bucks are looking to build an 8,640 square-foot indoor practice facility to be able to use year-round.

“That facility is ideal for us in our ability to conduct practices with that many kids,” says Bozeman Bucks Head Coach Sean Potkay.

Toresdahl says having this facility will set him up for success as he hopes to play college ball in the future.

“With this indoor place being able to practice is going to be huge,” says Toresdahl.

The Bucks raised the estimated $600,000 to cover the cost of the building and say this will be an investment for the baseball community.

“It’s really the secondary user that I think will benefit—benefits more than almost anything,” says Potkay. “All of those teams, youth, city-league all the way to the all-star league are going to be able to come in and use it throughout not only the winter but summer.”

After Bozeman City Commissioners approved the project, Toresdahl is ready to build a stronger team with his teammates.

“Especially because I’m going to be able to spend a lot more time with my teammates and the rest of the program 'cause I’m not super familiar with the older kids in the program, but with this indoor facility we’ll be able to have practices together and get familiar with the players,” says Toresdahl.

The Bucks hope to break ground as soon as possible and hope to use the facility before the start of next season.