Bozeman bikers gear up for city's first designated bike park

BOZEMAN — Gorgeous outdoor views are part of the reason that so many people move to Bozeman. But as more and more people come to the city, parks and trails receive more strain.

And so, a project that some people say has been in the works for more than a decade is hoping to reduce that strain through more recreational opportunities.

“I see it as going to be a great opportunity for the community to have more options for getting out and enjoying the outdoors we have here,” says Bangtail general manager, Rob Funderburk.

After hearing about the Bikefill park project, I headed over to Bozeman’s downtown ski and bike shop, Bangtail, where Funderburk tells me, “Everyone here in the shop that I’ve talked to is excited about the project.”

Funderburk moved to Montana in the 90s and has spent 30 years since managing Bangtail.

“The biking opportunities were great then, but in terms of biking, structured or established trails in town, there wasn’t much. You just sort of ride where you could, and so over the years, there has been a push to get more trails and access for bikers,” says Funderburk.

Earlier this week, the Bozeman City Commission announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) to build the community’s first bike park.

“The idea of a dedicated space for mountain bikers where there wouldn’t be dogs, there wouldn’t be walkers—where they could sort of cut loose and learn skills,” says GVLT’s executive director, Chet Work.

WATCH: Bozeman City Commission Approves Plans for New 66-Acre Bike Park

Breaking Ground: Bozeman hopes to Develop 66-Acre Bike Park by 2026

66 acres of land between Snowfill Dog Park and the old Bozeman landfill will be developed into over five miles of biking trails—to accommodate anyone from the beginner to the expert biker.

“What you get with that kind of design is that you don’t get an adult coming down at high speed right behind a young kid going a slow speed. We can design a park that can be attractive to different skill levels and prevent those skill levels from having conflict,” says Work.

The project is slated to cost around $4.5 million, with a majority of that cost, $3.8 million, already secured through city and nonprofit partnerships.

Work says, “That leaves about $700,000 left to raise, and we're looking to the community in this campaign that we’re launching to come and help.”

Groundbreaking is expected in the summer of 2026, and Funderburk says it will be a win for both the land and community.

“Finding a use for it that can cap the landfill, and I just think it’s just a win-win for everybody,” he says.

Visit the GVLT website to donate and learn more.