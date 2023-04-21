Bozeman ballet students get master class with famous American Ballet Theatre principal dancers

They make it look easy, but the students at the Montana Ballet Company put in countless hours training and now, they’re getting to learn from the best in the business at a masterclass.

“It takes up your entire life, you have to work hard, and it has to consume your mind,” said Herman Cornejo.

“It’s our job to make what we do look effortless and graceful and beautiful,” added Skylar Brandt.

Cornejo and Brandt are considered among the most famous, well-known names in the world of ballet—but that’s no easy spot to earn.

They’ve dedicated their lives to becoming principal dancers with the American Ballet Theatre.

“We are athletes,” said Brandt. “But people don’t often see how much effort goes into this.”

Cornejo and Brandt have jumped, twirled, and spun their way onto stages performing many different famous classical ballets—but now, they’ve found themselves in Bozeman, with the goal of passing on their knowledge to Montana Ballet Company students.

Students Katherine Neubauer and Dulcinea Johnston say having famous principal dancers come to their studio and teach is exciting, but also nerve-racking.

“Today they gave me new corrections I had never heard before and that always makes you dance better,” said Neubauer.

And Johnston agrees.

“Something I like about master classes is that they teach you in a different way that makes a connection with us,” said Johnston.

And Friday night, the two girls will get the chance to watch Cornejo and Brandt perform in a program called "Connections".

The program is an opportunity to help Montana Ballet Company students connect with the international dance community.

“We were both these young aspiring dancers at one point, so it’s just a full-circle moment to be able to work hands-on with them,” said Brandt.

An experience that Neubauer and Johnston say will stick with them forever.

“It’s a lot of work and a lot of pain but once you’re on the stage it all goes away,” said Neubauer. “It’s the best feeling ever.”

The program will be held tonight at 7 p.m. in the Willson Auditorium. To purchase tickets, visit the Montana Ballet Company Connections 2023 web page.