Boom! Fireworks expected to light up NYE in Bozeman

Posted at 11:22 AM, Dec 29, 2021
BOZEMAN - The City of Bozeman is reminding revelers that fireworks are only allowable in City limits on specific days of the year, including New Year's Eve.

Per City Code permitted fireworks to include sparklers, fireworks that go no higher than 15 feet and aren't designed to explode, and wheels. Read the codehttp://ow.ly/9Ir250HisLu

Fireworks can be used from 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Allowed locations?

  • Private property with permission (firework type restrictions still apply)
  • NOT upon major arterial streets or alley’s
  • NOT within three hundred (300) feet of any public park
  • NOT within 1000 feet of any hospital, nursing, or assisted living facility
  • NOT under or upon a motor vehicle, whether moving or not
  • NOT within 300 feet of any gas station

