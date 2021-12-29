Boom! Fireworks expected to light up NYE in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - The City of Bozeman is reminding revelers that fireworks are only allowable in City limits on specific days of the year, including New Year's Eve.

Per City Code permitted fireworks to include sparklers, fireworks that go no higher than 15 feet and aren't designed to explode, and wheels. Read the codehttp://ow.ly/9Ir250HisLu

Fireworks can be used from 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Allowed locations?