Body of naked 19-year-old found near Livingston, family searching for answers

(Updated 12:45 p.m. 2/24/23)

Police Assistant Chief Wayne Hard of the Livingston Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and there is no risk to the public.

Livingston Police has requested confirmation from the coroner on the autopsy report that there was no foul play.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.

(First report)

A family is searching for answers to the death of their loved one.

The Livingston Enterprise reported that a naked body was found in the morning of Friday, February 10 in a field off Highway 89 near Livingston, MT.

The body was identified as 19-year-old Jalen Williams from Evanston, IL.

The Park County Coroner Al Jenkins told the Living Enterprise that the autopsy and investigation do not show signs of foul play.

According to a #JusticeForJalen website created by his family, Jalen moved to Montana to work on a ranch for the program, Horses for Heros.

The family was told Jalen froze to death. The family claims detectives are avoiding talking to them about this case.

According to the #JusticeForJalen website, Jalen's body was found 3.5 miles from his residence.

The Livingston Police and the Park County Coroner have not yet returned our calls on this death.

MTN’s Kristin Merkel is in Livingston today to try and get more information.

A protest was held in Chicago on Thursday, February 23 where black and blue balloons were released.

Services for Jalen will be held at the Unique Funeral Chapel in Chicago this weekend. The viewing is today, February 24 from 6-8 PM. The wake is tomorrow, February 25 from 10-11 AM.

The funeral will be held at the Greater Garfield Park Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, February 25 from 11 AM to 12 PM.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.