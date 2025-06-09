Body of missing dirt biker located in Madison County

A Sheridan man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Peter Rugheimer, 66, was reported missing on Friday evening, when he failed to return from riding in the Indian Creek or Mill Creek area.

MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Mr. Rugheimer was located deceased by the search party just before sunset on June 7, 2025 in the Mill Creek area, located east of Sheridan.

According to a post from the Madison County Sheriff's Office/Coroner, the death appears to be an accident, and the incident remains under investigation.

