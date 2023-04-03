Bobcat Pounce race set for April 29 at Montana State

BOZEMAN — All are invited to participate in an upcoming 5-kilometer race to help fund scholarships for students in Montana State University’s College of Education, Health and Human Development [montana.edu].

The Bobcat Pounce: 5K Run, Walk, Stroll [montana.edu] will be held on campus starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. The race starting and ending point and check-in tables will be located on the green space south of Norm Asbjornson Hall and east of the MSU parking garage.

Joe Hicks, assistant dean in the college and one of the event’s organizers, said all proceeds from the annual event help fund student scholarships. This year it will support:



Nancy Hopkins Memorial Scholarship (for education undergraduate students)

Betsy Palmer Fund (for education graduate students)

Dr. Rosemary Newman Memorial Scholarship (for health and human development students)

Participants may indicate which scholarship they wish to support during event registration.

Prior to the race, the college’s student clubs and organizations will host informational tables and activities for runners and guests. Overall and category winners will receive a medal and prizes.

Regular registration is $20 and is required by 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Race-day registration is $25 and will be available from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. the day of the event. Long-sleeve Bobcat Pounce T-shirts will be available for purchase at the event for $20.

Parking in the MSU parking garage and in Bobcat, Elk, Moose, Stadium, Trout and Wolf parking lots is free on weekends [montana.edu] unless otherwise marked. A campus parking map is available at montana.edu/parking/map.pdf [montana.edu].

For more information or to register, visit montana.edu/calendar/event.html?id=44515 [montana.edu].