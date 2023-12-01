Bobcat fans share excitement over Montana State vs North Dakota State playoff game

BOZEMAN — The parking lot may be looking a little barren at Bobcat Stadium but come Saturday, it’ll be packed with Bobcat fans ready to cheer on Montana State.

“I think we’ve got the best crowd in the FCS and I’m excited about being there tomorrow,” said Mark Simpson.

Simpson has lived in Bozeman his whole life.

“66 years,” he said. “Growing up here, I’ve always been a Cats fan.”

And he’s seen plenty of MSU football games.

“I’ve been going since I was a little kid,” said Simpson.

And it never gets old, he says. As a matter of fact, Simpson will be watching from the stadium as MSU faces North Dakota State in the playoffs on Dec. 2.

“I think it’s time for us to end their season,” said Simpson. “We’ve got the better team and I think we’re gonna do it tomorrow.”

But while Simpson watches from the stands, MSU sophomore Josclyn Hess will be watching from the sidelines with the rest of her cheer team, of course.

“When you’re running out and the football players are behind you, the crowd gets so excited, there’s fire—it gives me goosebumps,” said Hess.

This weekend's playoff game is something Hess and her team have been preparing for for a while since it’s part of her job to pump up the crowd.

But she says that won’t be hard to do with a sold-out stadium.

“It’s gonna be crazy,” said Hess. “The experience of a sold-out stadium is something you’ll never be able to beat.”

For Simpson, the unbeatable experience begins in the tailgate lot.

“Just getting together with friends and talking about the game,” said Simpson.