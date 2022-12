MTN's Ashley Washburn and Chet Layman talk about the semi-final game coming up Saturday in Brookings, SD. The pair visited about how this game is the first for the Cats on the road in about a month and the challenge that poses.

The Bobcats will take on the Jackrabbits at 3 pm on Saturday in the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium and the game can be seen on ESPN2 or can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription. Radio listeners can tune in to the Bobcat Radio Network to catch the action.