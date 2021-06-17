Block party set for Gallatin Valley aspiring young artists

BOZEMAN — If you're missing live music, cold drinks, and food, an upcoming block party in Bozeman may be the answer.

A block party by the Kaj Seifert Foundation for Aspiring Young Artists is set for Saturday, June 19 with organizers will be blocking off the road (Valley Commons Drive behind the Market at Ferguson Farms) between Tanglewood and Single Barrel Liquor & Bar so you can dance in the street, starting at 3 PM and going until 9.

Seifert family

Music will be provided by Hemispheres, Sam Platts and the Plainsmen, and Crazy Mountain Express. You can sample beer and spirits from Wild Rye Distilling, Dry Hills Distillery, Polar Brewing, Outlaw Brewing, Bozeman Spirits Distillery, Single Barrel Liquor & Bar, Bozeman Brewing Company, and grab food from Tanglewood.

Pre-purchase of $10 wristbands is available at Single Barrel and includes one drink. Wristbands will also be available on the day of the event.

All ages are welcome, but you must be 21+ for a wristband for alcohol. Kids 6 and under get in for free. All wristband proceeds go directly to the Kaj Seifert Foundation for Aspiring Young Artists.

The Kaj Seifert Foundation for Aspiring Young Artists is a new local foundation designed to provide financial assistance to help young artists get a start in the performing arts. The foundation provides young artists the possibility to learn more about the arts - music, dance, performance, video or audio production and visual arts. Your support may enable a child to buy their first guitar or tap shoes, art supplies or video equipment, or maybe send them to an arts camp.

The foundation is named in honor of Kaj Seifert, a talented local musician lost on July 11, 2020, at the age of 35. It was started by his parents, Don and Chris Seifert, and is governed by a three-person board of directors. For more information on the foundation, please visit kajseifertfoundation.org or find the foundation on Facebook.