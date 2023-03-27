Blippi returns to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Nov. 17

BOZEMAN — Blippi will once again bring vivacious and educational antics for children to Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 17.

Tickets for the recently announced Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour presented by Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment go on sale March 31 and are available at ticketswest.com. Prices range from $30 to $85, plus fees. The show will begin at 6 p.m. with the doors opening at 5.

Blippi and his best friend, Meekah, have inspired curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages and is distributed by more than 30 broadcast and streaming partners around the world, including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks and even the Blippi-mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand-new show,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live. “Following the success of Blippi: The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

For more information about the tour, visit blippiontour.com or search Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the handle @BlippiOnTour.

For more information, visit brickbreeden.com.