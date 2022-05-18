Bird strike forces flight to return to BZN

BOZEMAN - On Monday, an American Airlines flight that had left Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport around 2 pm was forced to turn around after a bird struck the plane.

Airport Director Brian Sprenger told MTN News that the flight was 10 miles outside of Bozeman and was able to turn around. Sprenger called it a minor incident.

In a statement to MTN News, American Airlines said American Airlines Flight 1612 from Bozeman (BZN) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) encountered a bird strike upon takeoff and returned to Bozeman. "The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power."