Bird flu confirmed in Canada goose found in Belgrade

The Montana Department of Livestock is warning residents of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu after a Canada goose was found with the disease in Gallatin County.

Officials say, on Feb. 26, the bird was found on Reese Creek Road in Belgrade. It was tested after displaying abnormal behavior despite not being injured.

According to the department, the goose is the latest of 25 bird flu infections identified across the country in the last week.

They say the flu poses a high mortality rate for domestic poultry; symptoms including swollen eyes, discolored feet, and drops in egg production.

Migratory birds are the primary source of the flu, causing greater risk as migration season rolls around.

Further information on how to protect your flocks can be found on the Department of Livestock website.