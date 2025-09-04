Billings school bus driver cited for careless driving following bus crash

The driver of the Billings school bus that crashed off the road a week ago, injuring three students and sending one to the hospital, was cited for careless driving, the Montana Highway Patrol told MTN News Thursday.

The agency said a tire popped on the bus after the driver crashed into a guardrail, which sent the bus about 40 feet down an embankment on Neibauer Road near the intersection with Shiloh Road.

First Student, which owns the bus and contracts with Billings School District 2, said the driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol but remains on leave.

First Student, the school district and the highway patrol all declined to identify the driver.

See images from the crash scene:

The bus crashed on Aug. 28 and was carrying four students from the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch. Parents told MTN News at the scene that kids hit their heads, and three students suffered minor injuries. One was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

First Student said the investigation remains open.