BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing child.

Cyril Plainbull, 12, was last seen on foot in the area of the 1700 block of Avenue B.

He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 406-657-8200.