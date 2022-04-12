Billings police search for missing elderly man

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is searching for an elderly man who was last seen Monday night.
The department said it is "actively physically searching" 88-year-old Roger Kephart, who was last seen Monday in the area of his residence on Heritage Drive at 8:30 p.m.
Kephart suffers from dementia, police said on Twitter, and wandered away in the area. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 170 pounds, and was wearing long john pants and a button-up dark orange flannel.
Officers were using infrared drones to assist in the search.
Please call 406-657-8200 with any information.
