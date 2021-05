A stolen vehicle hit a Billings police car in downtown Billings Wednesday night and no one was injured.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the alley behind the Colonial Apartments at 223 S. 27th St.

An unmarked police car drove into the alley where the stolen vehicle was parked.

KTVQ

The driver backed up into the police car and then took off through the yard and onto 27th.

Officers found the stolen vehicle and the driver has not been caught.