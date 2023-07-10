Billings group says film will help in human trafficking battle

A film debuted on the Fourth of July to bring awareness to human trafficking.

A Billings group, Project Stand, hopes that helps parents and children to learn more about avoiding traffickers.

“They're complete victims,” said Jennifer Sanchez, Project Stand outreach coordinator. “These children are pulled from their homes and their families and they're taken to have things done to them that no human should ever have done to them.”

“Sound of Freedom” premiered nationwide on Independence Day, with the hopes of bringing freedom to victims.

BoxOfficeMojo.com shows it was the top grossing film on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Justice, 2,198 people were referred to U.S. Attorneys for human trafficking offenses in 2020, an increase of 62 percent from 10 yeas earlier.

The film depicts the story of former Homeland Security special agent Tim Ballard going to Honduras to save children.

Sanchez says she has been following the production of the film and sees it as inspiring people to do what they can to help victims.

“I hope that it stirs a passion inside people so much that they want to do something to help,” said Sanchez. “And here in Billings, Montana, there are ways that people can help”

Sanchez says Project Stand teaches children and parents about potential exposure online to human traffickers.