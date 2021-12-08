Billings family searching for info after hit-and-run crash at their home

BILLINGS — A Billings family is searching for answers and picking up the pieces after they were victims of a hit-and-run accident on a snowy Billings night.

"We hurried up and ended our vacation short and came home," said Steve Stokes, the owner of a home on the 4700 block of Stone Street on Tuesday.

Stokes and his wife Cathy were on vacation out of town when the crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday. The home's security camera saw the damage, and captured video of what appears to be an SUV careen sideways into the Stokes' driveway.

Snowy Hit and Run Accident in Billings

Stokes said he had to cancel his vacation early to fly home to assess the damages.

"Well, the car more than likely will be totaled, would be my guess. I'm going to have three sections of fence and posts replaced. Other than that, that's all the damage it looks like. We got pretty lucky it didn't hit the garage," Stokes said.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Steve Stokes speaks with MTN News on Tuesday night.

The family has reported the crash to Billings police and the family is offering a reward to anyone with information. Info can be passed along to Billings police by dialing 406-657-8460 and referencing case number: 21-85903.

"It's an awakening, that's for sure," Stokes said.