Billings Clinic to hold grand opening ceremony on Saturday

BOZEMAN — Doors have officially been open at Billings Clinic in Bozeman for one month but it is now are getting ready to hold its grand opening ceremony Saturday morning.

“It's been wonderful seeing patients here everybody loves coming into the new building,” says MD, Claire Kenamore at Billings Clinic.

Kenamore has been watching her young patients grow and now she’s excited to meet new ones in Bozeman.

“From newborn up till their 22nd birthday some of my patients from billings have come to college here and I get to still see them,” says Kenamore.

The excitement builds as Billings Clinic is hosting the grand opening ceremony of its Bozeman campus.

“Our Helicopter will be landing here on site so we can do tours,” says Billings Clinic Executive Director Lauren Nowak.

The public will also have the chance to see portions of the building you may not see when you get care.

“Expect to see the entire building, so we are going to take them to see the lobbies and the public-facing areas of course but we will also go back into our clinical spaces too,” says Nowak.

As billings Clinic grows its footprint in a new part of Montana Kenmore is excited to help families from across the region.

“Small towns the big city of billings and now Bozeman,” says Kenamore

The Grand opening ceremony kicks off at 12:00 PM and ends at 2 PM.