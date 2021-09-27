Billings Clinic opens temporary buildings in Bozeman, permanent facility on track for next year

Billings Clinic Bozeman is still on track to open its new campus next year, but three temporary buildings are now in place to serve incoming patients.

Fifty new physicians and advanced practice providers in specialties will be added to the OBGYN and Pediatrics practices that have been here since 1976.

Right now, 13 of the doctors are here and can take appointments.

"We've got primary care doctors, an ophthalmologist, a urologist, occupational medicine physicians who have all started seeing patients at this new building as of today and yesterday," said Dr. Sam Sillitti, Billings Clinic Bozeman physician chief.

Dr. Sillitti also tells MTN News the physicians can always get added consultation with the Mayo Clinic care network.

According to internal medicine physician Dr. Kale Knudson, Billings Clinic has also started helping patients navigate testing and treatment options for COVID-19.

“To help with the COVID pandemic, the Billings Clinic has actually started a virtual, same-day care service where patients who have questions about, ‘What do I need to do to get tested? Where do I need to go? What treatment options are available?’” said Knudson. “We are providing patients a service where we can guide them thru that process in a time where it can be very confusing.”

If you are a new or existing patient, you can call for appointments at 406-898-1200.

Billings Clinic Bozeman's new 58-acre campus is under construction off East Valley Center Road.

You can see it along I-90 and 19th.

Phase one is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022.