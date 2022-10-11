Billings Clinic Bozeman invites public to grand opening celebration October 15

BOZEMAN — The Billings Clinic Bozeman invites the public to the grand opening celebration of its new campus on Saturday, October 15 from 12 PM to 2 PM.

The new multispecialty clinic and surgery center is three stories and 142,000 square feet. The celebration will be held at the new Billings Clinic Bozeman campus: 390 Wellness Way (along I-90 at 19th street).

The celebration will include remarks, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, self-guided tours, the MedFlight helicopter, giveaways, and appearances by cheer squads and mascots of Montana State University and local high schools.

The Billings Clinic Bozeman’s facilities aim to meet the growing healthcare needs in the Gallatin Valley. The new facility includes valley vistas, open spaces, a Healing Garden, and a focus on a calming, comfortable atmosphere.

The facility houses over 50 physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants with over 20 different specialties in the Bozeman area. The new medical campus will employ 200 additional clinical and support staff.

The building has over 90 exam rooms, 10 treatment rooms, infusion space, physical and occupational therapy services, and conference space. It will also include a café space for Maven’s Market with a menu featuring breakfast, lunch, snacks, treats, and beverages.

New and existing patients can make appointments by calling 406-898-1200. Visit their website for more information.

Billings Clinic Bozeman is recruiting both clinical and non-clinical employees. Those interested can apply here. Recruiting events will continue to be held over the fall.